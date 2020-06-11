WRTA receives grant to help with economic development of Market Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA was awarded $250,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund a development plan for the Market Street corridor.

According to WRTA, the plan will guide future efforts to enhance economic development and growth along the corridor, which stretches from downtown Youngstown to the Southern Park Mall.

The money will be used to make improvements to the transit service as well as street improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Market Street is the most heavily-traveled transit corridor in WRTA’s fixed route system.

“We provide as many as 7,000 rides daily,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris, “and we’re always looking for ways to better fulfill our core mission of getting people where they need to go — whether it’s shopping at local merchants, medical appointments or other essential travel. These funds will help us improve our efficiency as we continue to play a vital role in fostering economic development along the Market Street Corridor.

“Youngstown, Boardman Township and WRTA are using proven strategies to enhance economic development in partnership with the private sector,” said Senator Sherrod Brown. “This federal investment will help plan the future of Market Street, a future with more development, better transit service and street improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.”