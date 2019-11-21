WRTA plans to add new bus routes throughout Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Buses could soon be traveling through the streets of Trumbull County as early as this spring.

Starting in March 2020, the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is looking to expand service into Trumbull County and the City of Warren, with no cost to taxpayers, at least for now.

Wednesday night, the WRTA held an information meeting to give the public a chance to weigh in on the new Warren service.

A set of full-sized bus routes will take riders to highly requested destinations and connect with the pre-existing express route to Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The new program was made possible through a grant from the State of Ohio, and the WRTA says the new system will service most of the city.

“So, we were able with this grant to add six fixed routes. They are primarily going to be on the main artery roads like Market, Elm and a few others, Mahoning, and a few others to try and provide, basically, coverage for the whole city,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

Smaller buses will provide curbside access for those with disabilities.

The WRTA is also making its dial ahead service available for the rest of the county and will use the existing fare structure for its new Warren service.

The state funding will take the program through the end of 2020, when the WRTA will look for permanent funding through local subsidies or a new tax.