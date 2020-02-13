Closings and delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

WRTA offers free rides on Valentine’s Day

Local News

It's all part of "Ohio Loves Transit Day"

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WRTA

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bus riders in the Mahoning Valley will get free rides on the WRTA system Friday.

In recognition of Valentine’s Day, the free rides are being offered in the Valley and with many other Ohio transit systems for “Ohio Loves Transit Day.” It’s an annual event sponsored by the Ohio Public Transit Association.

Depending on the route, WRTA’s fixed route buses will operate from as early as 5:10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Nightline routes will run as late as midnight.

All rides on each of these fixed routes will be free on Friday.

Complete route and schedule information is available here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com