WRTA offers free rides on Valentine’s Day

It's all part of "Ohio Loves Transit Day"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bus riders in the Mahoning Valley will get free rides on the WRTA system Friday.

In recognition of Valentine’s Day, the free rides are being offered in the Valley and with many other Ohio transit systems for “Ohio Loves Transit Day.” It’s an annual event sponsored by the Ohio Public Transit Association.

Depending on the route, WRTA’s fixed route buses will operate from as early as 5:10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Nightline routes will run as late as midnight.

All rides on each of these fixed routes will be free on Friday.

Complete route and schedule information is available here.