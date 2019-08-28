WRTA offering new services in September

The enhancements will make getting around the Youngstown area easier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA is rolling out new services in September that will help riders get to where they need to go more efficiently.

Beginning September 3, transfers will be eliminated. Riders can buy an Adult Day Pass for $3 and ride as many WRTA buses as they choose in a single day.

Seniors and those with disabilities can purchase the day pass at a reduced rate of $1.50.

The passes are sold by drivers and at the Federal Station.

A new crosstown route is also being added. The #24 Midlothian Route will run from E. Midlothian Blvd. and Hillman Way to the Boardman Walmart by way of Youngstown-Poland Rd., Route 224 and Tiffany Blvd. This will bring the service to Poland Village and eliminate the need for some riders to transfer to another bus at Federal Station.

Other enhancements include: