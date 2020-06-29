WRTA named “Transit System of the Year” by the Ohio Department of Transportation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) has been honored as Transit System of the Year as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2020 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

ODOT’s Division of Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion gives out eight awards each year during its Annual Civil Rights Transportation Symposium to individuals, companies and organizations who exhibit exceptional commitment to the principles of civil rights and diversity and inclusion in the transportation industry.

According to ODOT, the Transit System of the Year Award “recognizes an outstanding Public Transit System that advocates for and provides safe and reliable personal mobility by offering public transportation in and among Ohio’s urban and rural areas, thus connecting underserved communities with their increased need for convenient, affordable public transportation to jobs, medical appointments, shopping and recreational activities.”

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for the hard work that our employees do every day to help connect our community together,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris. “We will continue to work together to provide an incredible transportation system to the people of the Mahoning Valley.”