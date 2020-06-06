WRTA makes changes to services in Mahoning County

Regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic remain in effect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — WRTA is making several changes to the services it offers in Mahoning County in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in demand.

Effective Monday, June 8:

All regular Fixed Routes in Mahoning County will have their schedules extended later into the evening. Most Fixed Route buses will make their final runs of the day Monday through Friday between 8 and 9 p.m.

Fixed Route schedules in the City of Warren will remain the same as they have been, with no evening runs.

Nightline routes will be discontinued as of Friday, June 5.

In their place will be WRTA Late Night — a scheduled curb-to-curb service offered with dedicated small vehicles — that will debut on June 8 and run between 9 p.m. and midnight Monday through Friday. Late Night buses will run only within areas served by WRTA’s Mahoning County Fixed Routes. Information on scheduling a Late Night trip can be found on the WRTA website at WRTAonline.com/latenight

Rides on all WRTA buses, including Late Night, will continue to be free until further notice. Regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic remain in effect: