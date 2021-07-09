WRTA looking for feedback on new transportation plan for Mahoning, Trumbull counties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority is looking for public feedback on its new coordinated transportation plan.

WRTA recently announced the new plan for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The plan focuses on identifying the transportation needs of seniors, people with disabilities and low-income populations in the Valley.

According to WRTA, the plan includes ways to improve transportation services to meet those needs and make sure resources are used efficiently.

Everyone in the community is welcome to give feedback on the plan, which can be found here.

Any comments or feedback can be sent to Lynda Conway, Senior Associate at the Delta Development Group, by email at lconway@deltaone.com or by calling 412-491-5991.

All comments must be submitted by August 6.