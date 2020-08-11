WRTA hopes Trumbull County bus routes will continue once funding runs out

When the state money runs out, the county will have to either discontinue the service or find a way to pay for it

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The future of public transportation in Trumbull County was the topic of discussion at a special meeting Tuesday.

The issue at hand — how to proceed once state funding for WRTA’s fixed route in the county runs out.

Those dollars currently pay for the service through the end of May 2021.

Transit administrator Mike Salamone said he’d like to see the county join WRTA.

However, commissioner Dan Polivka doesn’t want the people to pay for it through a higher sales tax that could bring in an estimated $6 million for public transportation.

“As far as more taxes on people at this time during COVID, these buses are — there’s not many riding them right now. I mean, God willing that changes and becomes better,” Polivka said.

“You can either stay where you’re at or move forward, and I would like to see us move forward,” Salamone said.

Salamone said there are grants available to help pay for some of the cost, however, there needs to be a local match or designated funding source in order to get that money. That’s where the proposed sales tax would come into play.

