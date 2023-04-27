YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, 12 local small businesses were spotlighted by the Western Reserve Transit Authority.

This is the second year the WRTA has held the event in Youngstown in honor of Small Business Week.

Twelve different businesses were selected out of 90 applicants to be highlighted. Each of the 12 businesses received an award and will get a promotion on the WRTA’s buses, website, social media and more.

Sunstone Garden in Struthers won the drawing for a $3,000 TV campaign.

“In a pool of landscapers in the area and then to differentiate yourself from them is hard,” said Irisa Green, owner of Sunstone Garden.

A Fresh Wind Catering in Youngstown won the drawing for a 12-month social media package.

“They don’t get a lot of exposure out there and it’s really hard for them to get their names out. So connecting with us and the community, we are able to give them a voice that they might not already have,” said Dean Harris, executive director of the WRTA.

WKBN was a sponsor for the Small Business Awards.