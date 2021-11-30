WRTA Holiday Lights Campaign kicks off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority is celebrating the spirit of the season with its Holiday Lights campaign, which officially kicks off this coming week.

A special invitation-only event was held at Concept Studio event center in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday.

Executive Director Dean Harris says WRTA prides itself on getting the people of the Valley where they need to go.

“WRTA Gives the Valley a Lift” all year, providing transportation to workers going to and coming from jobs, students, seniors going to the doctor or going shopping, veterans and people with disabilities. Through our riders, we’ve connected with the organizations that Light Up the Valley with their good work 365 days a year,” Harris said.

The Holiday Lights program is honoring 18 local organizations this year. The name and logo of each organization will be on the back of select WRTA buses.

The organizations being recognized in 2021 are: