WRTA Holiday Lights Campaign kicks off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority is celebrating the spirit of the season with its Holiday Lights campaign, which officially kicks off this coming week.
A special invitation-only event was held at Concept Studio event center in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday.
Executive Director Dean Harris says WRTA prides itself on getting the people of the Valley where they need to go.
“WRTA Gives the Valley a Lift” all year, providing transportation to workers going to and coming from jobs, students, seniors going to the doctor or going shopping, veterans and people with disabilities. Through our riders, we’ve connected with the organizations that Light Up the Valley with their good work 365 days a year,” Harris said.
The Holiday Lights program is honoring 18 local organizations this year. The name and logo of each organization will be on the back of select WRTA buses.
The organizations being recognized in 2021 are:
- Animal Charity of Ohio
- Buster’s Brigade
- City Kids Care
- Compass Family and Community Services
- Down Syndrome Association of the Valley
- Gateways to Better Living
- Help Network of NEO (Crisis and Suicide Hotline)
- Mercy Health Resource Mother’s Program
- Potential Development
- Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County
- Project MKC (formerly Making Kids Count)
- Rich Center for Autism
- Second Harvest Food Bank
- Sight for All United
- SMARTS (Students Motivated by the Arts)
- Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministries
- Youngstown CommunityFood Center/GleanersFood Bank and New Day Recovery