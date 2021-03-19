WRTA giving Mahoning County residents free rides to mass vaccination sites

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you need a ride to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks, the Western Reserve Transit Authority has got you covered.

They’re offering free bus transportation to and from various coronavirus vaccination sites in Mahoning County coordinated by the Youngstown City Health District.

The Covelli Centre in Youngstown is holding a mass vaccine clinic starting April 1. Anyone who’s eligible can register online.

The WRTA buses can provide transportation to the Covelli Center via multiple routes, starting with the 5-South Outbound, which leaves Federal Station exactly 40 minutes after the hour.

Residents can also hop on the 15-Struthers Outbound for a ride to the facility, which makes its exit from Federal Station at 10 minutes after the hour.

The last bus that can take anyone eligible for vaccination to the Covelli Center is the 16-Buckeye Outbound, which also leaves 10 minutes after the hour.

To get a ride back home after the shot, the inbound buses will stop back at the Covelli Center at designated times as well.

The 5-South Inbound comes to the center 26 minutes after the hour, while the other two are between 55 and 57 minutes after the hour.

Another opportunity residents have to get their COVID-119 vaccines is at the former Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall.

They’ll be holding vaccination clinics every Friday and Saturday in May and April. Anyone eligible can register online.

The WRTA buses leaving for Dillard’s in the next few weeks will be at WRTA’s 26-Boardman East Loop.

Riders can hop on the 5-South (which leaves 20 minutes after the hour) or the 7-Glenwood (which leaves 45 minutes after the hour).

The 8-Market and the 25-Boardman/Canfield Loop are also planning to make stops at the vaccine clinic at Dillard’s in the upcoming weeks.

For full bus schedule and routes, visit the WRTA website or call (330) 744-8431.