WRTA getting over $600,000 to upgrade bus repair facilities

The money will go toward upgrading maintenance bays where buses are repaired

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) will be getting over $600,000 to upgrade facilities.

The money from the Department of Transportation will upgrade maintenance bays where buses are repaired.

Brown wrote to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in support of the investment and helped get the money as part of a transportation package signed into law earlier this year.

“Mahoning Valley riders rely on Western Reserve Transit Authority to get to work or school and then back home again,” Brown said. “This investment will help improve the local bus system for these riders and help WRTA deliver more reliable service for Youngstown.”

Brown, who serves as a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, has championed federal investment to modernize bus facilities and replace outdated buses.