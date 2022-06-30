WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday WRTA announced they are expanding their service in Warren.

They will be adding service in the Palmyra Road area.

Residents of that area said they have been working to get service here for years, and it will help them get around easier instead of having to rely on friends, family and ride-sharing services.

“I’m 73 years old. Most people out here are in their 70s or 80s, and most of us don’t have transportation…I can go to the grocery store without paying $10 or $15 just to get a ride to the grocery store,” said resident Jerry Patterson.

That service will begin in Sept. All rides on WRTA buses continue to be free.