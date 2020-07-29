WRTA drivers to wear red masks in solidarity over virus dangers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA bus drivers will wear red masks on Thursday in a show of solidarity for what the driver’s union says are inadequate protections against the coronavirus.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 272 announced the initiative Wednesday.

Union officials say that drivers are exposed and have been sickened by the virus. They are demanding more safety protocols and hazard pay.

WRTA has already issued a one-time payment, according to the union’s news release.

WRTA has initiated safety protocols including:

Mandating face masks for all riders

Riders must enter the bus through the back door

All riders must social distance

Only life-necessary trips are permitted

Federal Station remains closed

Local 272 said it has made several attempts to negotiate addtional hazard pay from WRTA management.

“We are proud to transport people who depend on public transit for work, the grocery store, the doctor and more, but we are essential, not expendable. We should be paid for our bravery and providing critical service,” union officials wrote.