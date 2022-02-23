YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is continuing to cut back on its COVID-related restrictions as the pandemic begins to wind down.

Starting on February 28, riders will be able to board buses again through the front doors, instead of just the back doors.

Riders will still be required to wear face masks on all WRTA buses, and the face mask policy has been extended through March 18.

WRTA previously eliminated its limited seating policy over the summer.

