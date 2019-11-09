WRTA bus service to give veterans free rides for Veterans Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) bus service has a deal for veterans on Monday for Veterans Day.

All veterans can ride for free all day. In order to ride, veterans can show their military ID.

None of the bus routes will change that day. The WRTA says it’s their way of giving back to those who served.

“Anything we can do for veterans, working with them and this is one of the ways that connect the veterans with what we do,” said Executive Director of WRTA Dean Harris.

The fixed and loop routes run until 6 p.m. and some Americans with Disabilities (ADA) All-Access routes run until midnight.