Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

WRTA bus collides with truck in Youngstown

Local News

The driver of the bus faces a failure to yield charge, according to Highway Patrol

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Western Reserve Transit Authority bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Youngstown on Saturday morning.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Western Reserve Transit Authority bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Youngstown on Saturday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Midlothian Boulevard.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene, the bus was heading west on Midlothian and tried taking a left turn into a parking lot. Troopers say the driver didn’t see a truck heading east and collided with the truck on its driver’s side, sending it spinning across the road.

Minor injuries were reported.

Troopers say they plan to cite the bus driver for failing to yield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com