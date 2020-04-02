WRTA bus, 2 vehicles collide in Youngstown

Police say a car rear-ended a Jeep and pushed it into the path of the bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three vehicles, including a WRTA bus and two SUVs, collided in Youngstown Thursday.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on Midlothian Boulevard, near Lemoyne Avenue.

According to officials on the scene, a car traveling eastbound on Midlothian Boulevard rear-ended a Jeep and pushed it into the path of the bus in the oncoming lane.

One person in the Jeep was taken to the hospital.

The bus driver was not injured.

The people in the car took off.

Midlothian Boulevard is blocked off at the scene of the crash. Officers said it should be open by 8 a.m.