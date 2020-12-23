WRTA asking Trumbull County residents for input on new bus routes

WRTA is asking residents of Trumbull County to go online and fill out a survey

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – New public transit could be coming to Trumbull County, but before it can get here, your feedback is needed.

According to WRTA, there is very little bus transportation in that area. The company wants feedback from people to know where would-be bus riders need to get to.

“A gauge for the public need, for what they want or what they think they want, and we’ll compare that to what we can do. Then, we run a map, and bus service is very fluid, so we can modify it every year as needed. If it doesn’t work, we can change it, so it’s basically a starting point to what we can do, and then we can expand from there,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

If you would like to take the survey, you can do so on WRTA’s website here.