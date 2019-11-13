WRTA asking for public input on new bus routes in Warren

The agency is seeking suggestions from the public on how the routes should be structured

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority plans to begin a Fixed Route bus service within the City of Warren in March 2020.

During the planning phase, the agency is seeking suggestions from the public on how the routes should be structured.

This includes figuring out which streets the buses will run on and potential schedules.

WRTA is hosting two meetings during which the public can learn about preliminary plans and offer input.

Both meetings will be Nov. 20.

The first meeting will be at the Trumbull County Veteran’s Services Office (253 E. Market St.), beginning at 2 p.m.

The second meeting will take place at the Christ Episcopal Church (2627 Atlantic St. NE) at 6:30 p.m.

Final routes and schedules will be announced prior to the initiation of service next year.