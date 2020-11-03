WRTA and rideshares can get you to the polls

Normal bus schedules will be running Election Day, but seating is still limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The deadline to get a scheduled ride to the polls from WRTA’s countywide service or ADA All-Access service has passed, but you can still use their fixed route system to get there.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the number of vehicles to run an extra service to make up for the lack of capacity, so we hope that people can take a look at our app and see how many people are on their bus,’ said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

Information on WRTA routes and schedules can be found online.

If you still need a ride to your polling location, ride-sharing companies such as Lyft and Uber are offering free or discounted rides.

In Ohio, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and closed at 7:30 p.m.

