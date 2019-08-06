Wrongway driver leads police on Route 11 chase in Liberty

A man was taken from the scene in handcuffs

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that started in Warren ended with a driver heading the wrong way on Route 11 in Trumbull County.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday along East Market Street in Warren. Police say the driver then got on Route 11 heading north in the southbound lanes at speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

Warren police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were able to stop the Chevy Impala on Route 11, between Tibbetts Wick Road and I-80. Spikes were used to stop the vehicle.

A man was taken from the scene in handcuffs but police have not named him.

More details are expected to be released later Tuesday.