Troopers say the man was driving south in the northbound lane

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Connecticut is facing DUI charges after police stopped him on Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

According to troopers, 43-year-old Alexander Logatto, of Plainville, Connecticut, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-79 at about 10:25 p.m. on July 7.

He was pulled over near mile marker 126 ad arrested.

Logatto was booked into the Mercer County Jail on DUI charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police.