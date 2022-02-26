YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lit Youngstown hosted its annual writing camp Saturday afternoon.

The event was full of writing activities for all ages. Writing sessions included writing with sound, Afrofuturism, and ending stories.

Writers got to share the work during an open mic reading. Kids at the camp even wrote and performed a short play.

The event was a way for writers to grow their skills together.

“It’s always encouraging to be in a room full of people who also love writing and reading, even if you’re just a hobbyist or if you’re someone who’s very serious about writing,” said Lit Youngstown co-founder and director Karen Schubert.

Lit Youngstown has more writing events this spring, including a teen poetry workshop in April.