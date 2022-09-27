AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people reported seeing objects fall from the sky Monday night over Austintown.

One viewer sent pictures outside the Save-A-Lot on New Road in Austintown.

Cleveland State Research Astronomer Jay Reynolds said it could possibly be debris coming into the atmosphere or possibly cloud formations. Due to the lighting at sunset, clouds and debris may take on more three-dimensional qualities.

“We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there’s no evidence, no reports,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says if you take pictures of possible meteors or things in the sky, record the date, time and exact location and direction. This will help scientists pinpoint exactly what is happening.