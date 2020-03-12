World War II group to reenact battle in abandoned North Side Youngstown factory

There will be simulated gunfire during the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — About 200 people will descend Friday on an abandoned factory in Youngstown to reenact a pivotal World War II battle.

The group, made up of reenactors from the United States, Canada and Europe, will be recreating the battle of Stalingrad at the old General Fireproofing plant on East Dennick Avenue.

The battle, starting in summer 1942 and lasting until February of 1943, was a major defeat for the Germans, although both sides suffered horrific losses.

The event is not open to the public but the group hopes to hold some kind of public event in the future.