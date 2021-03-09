Workshop offers chance to learn about homesteading and backyard farming

Homesteading is making a comeback as more people are living off the grid and growing their own food

(WKBN) – As the weather warms up, it’s time to start thinking about backyard gardening. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about farming, the OSU Extension in Trumbull County is hosting eight weeks of workshops.

Homesteading is making a comeback. People are all over social media, living in tiny homes off the grid, growing their own food.

The workshop, which the OSU Extension and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership teamed up for, is for anyone who wants to take their gardening to the next level. Maybe you’d like to become a homesteader, or grow enough produce to feed your family or take to a farmers market or roadside stand.

Organizers said they will be covering an array of topics like pesticides, fruit trees, food safety and more.

It’s geared for those who already have a baseline knowledge of growing food and is meant to teach people the skills they need to be successful.

“If you’re gardening and you’re doing more than just patio tomatoes or you’re starting to garden in a much larger space, there’s going to be obstacles. Pests, soil, production yield obstacles — succession planning goes into making sure all of those green beans don’t all become ripe at the same time so you can space out your canning efforts,” said Cassandra Clevenger, with TNP.

The first class session is Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30.

“The first session kicks off with garden succession planning. That way, you have fresh produce all season long,” said Lee Beers, with the Ohio State University. “So you’re not having any dead space in your garden. Fruit and veggies, soils, pesticides, proper handling, food safety — the things you really need to take that extra step from your backyard garden to selling at a farmers market or roadside stand.”

Classes are held over Zoom. There is still space to register online.