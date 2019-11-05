Workshop held at YSU to promote opportunities in space industry

The event, focused on space-based technology markets, was hosted by the Space Foundation and the Youngstown Business Incubator

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local business owners and students were learning about new opportunities in the space industry during a workshop at YSU on Tuesday.

The event, focused on space-based technology markets, was hosted by the Space Foundation and the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The workshop is part of a nationwide effort to help tackle the most common challenges companies face in breaking into the business.

“It’s about the everyday citizens that can capture and use space technology and incorporate it into our everyday lives, to make our lives better here on earth,” said Shelli Brunswick, CEO of the Space Foundation.

The Space Foundation is a nonprofit leader in space awareness activities, educational programs and industry events.