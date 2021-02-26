Workshop focuses on suicide aftermath

Participants will learn practical information on the aftermath of suicide

(WKBN) – An online workshop is being offered to train people in how to deal with the aftermath of suicide.

The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the Ohio Department of Health have teamed up to provide the virtual workshop.

Participants will learn practical information on the aftermath of suicide so they can return to their community with the skills and tools needed to improve the lives of those grieving a suicide.

Workshops are scheduled every other Friday beginning April 2 at 1 p.m. and continue through June 25.

Registration is required and is $10 per person, per series.

You can learn more about each series and register for the workshops online.

The series will not be recorded.