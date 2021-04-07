Working mom accused of leaving kids in Liberty hotel asks judge for more time to develop case

Shaina Bell was charged with two misdemeanor endangering children charges back in February

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother accused of leaving two of her children alone in a Liberty hotel room while she went to work was back in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Her attorney, Hal Arenstein, asked Judge Jeffrey Adler for a second pre-trial. He told the judge he received some discovery from prosecutors and would like to go over some things with Bell to get a better idea of what happened.

In an exclusive interview, Bell told WKBN 27 First News she would never do anything to harm her children.

Bell is scheduled to be back in court on May 26.