Worker’s tool causes death at Boardman road’s construction site, firefighters say

It happened a little after noon along a section of South Avenue, near Lake Park

A construction accident claimed the life of a road worker Tuesday afternoon in Boardman.

It happened a little after noon along a section of South Avenue, near Lake Park.

The section of road is getting widened.

Firefighters say the victim was using a saw to cut pipe. His tool then kicked back on him, causing a traumatic injury.

We’re told rescue workers tried desperately to stabilize the worker, but he died at Saint Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

