CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - Workers at the McDonald's on McCartney Road in Campbell were evacuated from the restaurant after a grease fire.

A fire truck was called there on Thursday afternoon. It took only one fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

The restaurant was expected to be closed for a couple of hours for clean up.