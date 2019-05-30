Workers closing section of North Lima Rd at Five Points intersection

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the roads at the Five Points intersection will be closed for a while as crews build the roundabout.

A small section of North Lima Road just north of Western Reserve Road will be closed starting Friday. It will be closed for almost three months.

The detour is Western Reserve to Route 170.

Once crews finish that side of the intersection, they’ll start on the opposite side.

The county project is federally funded and under $2 million. It’s expected to be finished in November.