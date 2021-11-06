Workers at Youngstown medical waste management company ratify contract

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Stericycle representative said the company came to an agreement with Teamsters Local 377 in Warren on Saturday.

The union ratified a new three-year contract after approximately 50 workers from the medical waste management company went on strike in early October.

The agreement included “fair and reasonable enhancements to wages, adjustments to vacation time, and updates to company policies, among other changes,” according to the statement by Stericycle.

The company said the union withdrew its National Labor Board charge.