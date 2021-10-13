Workers at Youngstown medical waste management company on strike

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Approximately 50 workers from medical waste management company Stericycle were on strike in Warren Wednesday morning.

Ken Sabo of Teamster’s Local 377 out of Youngstown stated that the strike is due to the company’s violation of a labor law, which is unfair practice.

Stericycle employees have filed a National Labor Board charge against the company. This is under investigation. Sabo declined further comment.

The front line employees pick up medical waste from hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor’s offices.