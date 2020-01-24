Workers at Yankee Run Golf Course looking at options for tornado-torn trees

The tornado took down more than 300 trees at Yankee Run Golf Course

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Golf season is right around the corner, and those at Yankee Run Golf Course want to get the course looking its best.

They’re still having trouble clearing debris, which came down during a tornado last summer.

The course owner and superintendent met with the Environmental Protection Agency in a meeting arranged by State Senator Sean O’Brien.

More than 300 trees came down in the storm.

Workers at Yankee Run have cleared the fallen trees off the course, but they were told that they couldn’t burn any of the debris. They’re looking for a solution to clean up the remaining trees, which have fallen in the woods.

“There’s a lot of stuff laying that needs to be removed to get it back to where it was, and it’s been a real process for us to get rid of the stuff, because we really don’t have any place to take it,” said Yankee Run Co-owner Gary McMullin.

Kurt Princic, of the Ohio EPA, said the best options are likely to contact companies that use the material for chipping, lumber or firewood.

Workers at Yankee Run will explore those options and even chip some of the trees to use as a fertilizer. They could also create a tree farm, that would allow some legal burning.