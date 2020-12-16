Workers at Rulli Brothers in Boardman looking for owner of missing ring

The ring has three names on it, and workers feel that it must be important to someone

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A ring with three names was found at a Boardman grocery store.

Now, employees are looking for its owner.

It’s a spinner ring, and it was found at Rulli Brothers Market in Boardman.

A cashier sent WKBN a picture to get the word out — figuring it was very important to someone. She felt that after seeing three names engraved on the ring, and she believes someone would want it back if they lost a ring that looks like this.

“I know that it means something to them in their heart, and if you can produce the names, it’s your ring, because I know if it were my ring and I lost it, I would be devastated,” said cashier Chris Kutasi.

If the ring is yours, call Rulli Brothers.

Workers feel the owner will know the three names on the ring and will ask you to say them before returning the ring.