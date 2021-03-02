Workers at Columbiana garden center expect another busy season

Workers at Catalpa Grove Farm are seeding and preparing more plants than normal this year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – With warm weather coming our way, you may be thinking about working on your garden.

A garden center in Columbiana is preparing for another busy season.

The greenhouse manager based that on the high demand last year. She’s expecting gardening to be very popular again this spring, especially for vegetables.

“I think everybody’s just, again, anxious to do something that makes them feel happy, something that they can still do at home without worrying about being in crowds. You know, I think gardening’s just going to be huge again. I think that raising your own food is still very high on people’s lists,” said Janell Martin.

Martin said she’s already getting calls and messages from people anxious to start gardening again.

People can start getting plants from Catalpa Grove on March 20.