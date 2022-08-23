WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers at the Trumbull County Commissioners’ offices are asking for more security following an incident last month.

AFSCME sent a letter to the president of the board Commissioner Frank Fuda asking for a buzzer system to be installed on the door to the offices with a locking system.

The request stems from a July 29 incident where a man walked into the commissioners’ offices wearing a t-shirt that was derogatory toward the sheriff, Fuda said.

Fuda said the man came to the offices following the arrest of Commissioner Niki Frenchko at a commissioners’ meeting earlier that month. He also said that the man mentioned specific employees.

In the letter from the union, a request was made to continue hourly rounds on the fifth floor for “fear for their physical and emotional well-being at this point in time,” the letter said.

“The workers are scared. We have security on every floor now, every hour,” Fuda said.