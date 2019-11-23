‘Workers are feeling very frustrated’: Author calls for stronger labor unions

Steve Greenhouse said despite a recent decline, organized labor has shown signs of coming back

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A respected labor journalist was in Youngstown Friday evening to talk about his new book detailing the decline of the American labor movement and how it’s hurt American workers.

Steve Greenhouse spoke before the City Club of the Mahoning Valley. Greenhouse was the labor reporter for the New York Times for 19 years.

His new book is Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor.

Greenhouse said despite a recent decline, organized labor has shown signs of coming back.

“For several years, unions were really fairly quiet, fairly acquiescent. There wasn’t much going on and then last year with the teachers’ strikes in West Virginia, and Oklahoma, and Kentucky, and Arizona, and Los Angeles and most recently in Chicago, and the General Motors strike, we’ve really seen this resurgence of worker activity. Think workers are feeling very frustrated.”

Greenhouse said the United States is the only industrial nation where workers are not guaranteed paid parental leave, paid vacation, paid sick days and health care coverage.

He said if unions were stronger, things would be better for American workers.