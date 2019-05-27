Local News

Worker injured at lightweight metal manufacturing company in Niles

Company officials said the plant will resume full operations Tuesday

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:40 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:47 PM EDT

Worker injured at lightweight metal manufacturing company in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - A worker was injured Sunday at the Arconic plant in Niles.

The person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Company officials said the plant will resume full operations Tuesday and that their thoughts and prayers are with the family and their colleague.

No other details were released.

The company confirmed layoffs at the Niles plant at the beginning of March.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories