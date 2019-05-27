Worker injured at lightweight metal manufacturing company in Niles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - A worker was injured Sunday at the Arconic plant in Niles.

The person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Company officials said the plant will resume full operations Tuesday and that their thoughts and prayers are with the family and their colleague.

No other details were released.

The company confirmed layoffs at the Niles plant at the beginning of March.