Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 137 active closings. Click for more details.

Worker in Mahoning County’s Title Department tests positive for COVID-19, commissioner says

Local News

The office handles car titles and passports, among other items

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Number of charges reduced in Oakhill Renaissance case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker in the Title Department of the County Clerk’s Office at Oak Hill Renaissance has tested positive for COVID-19, and another is ill and awaiting test results, according to Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

The office handles car titles and passports, among other items. It has been closed since last Friday but is considered one of the state’s “essential” entities.

The first employee is recovering but has been under quarantine for over a week. The second is quarantined at home as well.

There’s no word yet on when the office will reopen or how office workers plan to do so.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com