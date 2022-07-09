LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation into the circumstances behind a workplace-related injury at the new Ultium Cells in Lordstown is underway, according to a company spokesperson.

A contractor employee was sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown Friday night after he was injured on the job.

According to Brooke Waid, a spokesperson for Ultium Cells LLC, the employee was caught between a moving cart and a fixed column during the machine commission process.

“We are looking forward to full recovery of this contractor employee,” Waid said in a statement Saturday. “There is an active investigation of this incident. Safety of everyone in the plant is our highest priority.”

The plant will be used to manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles as part of a joint venture with General Motors and LG Energy Solution. Production is currently slated to begin in August.

Workers are currently at the plant getting it ready for production.

According to the company, Ultium Cells will launch production at 20 percent of the planned capacity, increasing by 20 percent every three months until it reaches full capacity in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023.