Work to replace Hubbard bridge built during FDR presidency begins next week

It will close Myron Street for 90 days

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavily-traveled road in Hubbard will soon be closed while crews work to replace a bridge.

Starting Monday, Myron Street will be closed for 90 days.

Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle said the bridge was originally built during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration and has gotten to the point where it needs to be replaced.

Kyle said the city is working on legislation to rename the bridge “Hubbard Veterans Bridge” once it reopens.

“Along with our American Legion and our Hubbard VFW, we wanted to be able to honor all the veterans that served, that were members of the Hubbard community or had ties to Hubbard over the years.”

While the road is closed, drivers can use the detour from N. Main Street to W. Liberty Street and down Caroline Avenue.

Work is expected to be finished by December, weather permitting.

More stories from WKBN.com: