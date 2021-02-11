Work to replace gas lines in Canfield set to start next week

Drivers should expect to run into some lane closures once the work gets started

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Canfield is about to get a major upgrade on its aging gas lines.

Columbia Gas announced it will begin a pipeline replacement project next week.

It will run on Main Street from Wadsworth Street to just east of Hood Drive. It will also go both north and south on Broad Street/State Route 62.

The new state-of-the-art, 4,000 feet of plastic pipe will serve about 40 residents.

The work will take two months.

Drivers should expect to run into some lane closures once the work gets started.