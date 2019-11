Friday, construction crews lowered a barge into the river in Lowellville where the dam will eventually be removed

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Work to dredge a portion of the Mahoning River should be getting underway late next week.

Friday afternoon, construction crews lowered a barge into the river in Lowellville where the dam will eventually be removed.

Workers will dredge out contaminated sediment in five locations and pump it into a large “impoundment” area nearby.

As the water is removed and then treated, the remaining sediment will be taken to a landfill.

The dredging work will be finished next spring.