SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is finally getting underway for Mill Creek MetroPark’s newest project.

Starting Tuesday, the facility known as “Hawkins Marsh” in Smith Township will be closed as crews install an access drive and parking lot. They’ll also be putting in walking trails.

The area is 161 acres along Western Reserve Road, just west of Route 534.

The project is expected to last around 60 days. Seventy-five percent of the funding is coming from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund.

Mill Creek Metroparks acquired Hawkins Marsh in 2022.