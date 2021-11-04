Work promises to reduce power outages in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Upgrades to the power system in parts of Trumbull County could reduce the amount and duration of power outages in the future.

New automated equipment and upgrades to substations are just part of the work targeting parts of Waren, Niles, Girard, McDonald, Cortland and nearby areas.

The work is part of a three-year, $219 million grid modernization plan.

Upgrades in these new areas follows work last year in Kinsman, Farmdale, Fowler, Yankee Lake, Burghill and West Farmington that resulted in fewer outages and shorter durations if a power outage happened.

Also, Ohio Edison has also completed tree trimming along 4,000 miles of power lines in northeast Ohio to reinforce existing infrastructure and minimize the impact of damages caused by severe weather.

Other work includes new power lines, installation of new reclosing devices that act as circuit breakers during an outage to reduce the number of customers impacted, and capacitor banks are being installed that will ensure all customers are receiving the same flow of service by evenly distributing the electricity down the power line.