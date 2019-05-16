Work on upgrades to Aqua Ohio’s Poland reaches halfway point

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway on upgrades at the Aqua Ohio plant in Poland.

The $12 million project is a little more than halfway complete.

One big part of the upgrades is replacing 100-year-old settling basins with new technology.

Operators say the quality of water coming out of the plant will be improved.

“We are replacing equipment that has reached its useful life. We are modernizing treatment techniques to meet future and current supply and regulatory demands,” said Jennifer Johnson, area manager of Aqua Ohio.

When the Poland plant was built, scientists didn’t even know about many of the chemicals that water workers now check for on a daily basis.