SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Part of N. Water Avenue in Sharon is scheduled to be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s near the intersection with N. Main Avenue.

The road is closing because of work on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in the area.

A detour will be set up. Drivers will take State Street to Sharpsville Avenue to W. Clark Street.

